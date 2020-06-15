WF resident starts petition to remove Confederate monument

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One Wichita Falls resident has started a movement to have a Confederate monument removed from Wichita Falls City Hall.
City leaders say they have had a couple of emails about it, but are not yet taking any action.
The monument has stood for over 80 years with no issues like this until now.
Many users reacted on social media saying the statue is part of history, and that they don't think it needs to be taken down.
“I don't find it offensive, but I don't want to be insensitive to anybody so if they want to rally the troops and start a petition by all means I have zero issue with that,” said Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana.
The woman who started the petition is a resident of Wichita Falls named Kelly Blose.
When she and her husband first started the petition, they did not expect to get over maybe 25 signatures. As of this afternoon the petition had almost 500 signatures.
“To see it in the public as a white woman it hurts so I can't imagine how it must feel to a person of color to actually have to see this and live with it,” says Blose.
Bose says she believes the place for a statue like this is somewhere such as the Museum of North Texas History, and that they will be putting the removal before City Council.
“Usually in a situation like that you get just a few citizens, and I don’t like them to represent 105,000 citizens,” said Mayor Santellana. “They’re more than welcome because it is in their rights to start a petition if they want to.”
