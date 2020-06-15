WFISD to receive PPE from state; proposed resolution to suspend 2021 accountability

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As Wichita Falls ISD superintendent Michael Kuhrt waits for more guidelines from the Texas Education Agency, he’s going with what he’s got: the summer school guidelines.
“They could change before the fall but right now here is a planning guidance for us,” he said.
“What we do expect is for students to return to classrooms, to be in seats, to be communicating with teachers one on one, face-to-face, as well as interacting with other students,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Those rules include student desks being six feet apart, and no more than 22 people in a classroom.
To help keep students and staff safe while back face-to-face, Governor Abbott’s strike force has put aside millions of units of PPE just for schools.
Wichita Falls I-S-D will be receiving: 125,000 disposable face masks; 51,000 pairs of gloves; 103 thermometers; and 1,292 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Superintendent Kuhrt said when you break that down across the district, though, “it doesn’t allow everybody to have one, but it will allow us to provide them when we need them.”
The school board also voted tonight to submit a resolution to the Texas legislative session asking for suspension of the 2021 accountability rating system.
Superintendent Kuhrt said for the schools on a school improvement plan... the district wants to get as close to an apples-to-apples comparison as possible.
“It’s really going to be hard to judge student growth and comparison from one year to the next, and our system is based on comparison from one year to the next, when we have no data coming out of the 2019-2020 school year,” he explained.
The Texas Association of School Boards plans to present a larger resolution calling for district funding to change to an enrollment-based scale.
The 87th legislative session will take place next January.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.