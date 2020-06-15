WF police asking for surveillance video for Thursday night shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are asking the public for any surveillance video in the area of Meadow Lake, Tradewinds and Fairway Blvd. on the evening of June 11, 2020.
Anyone who believes they have surveillance footage of that area and at that time are asked to contact WFPD Detectives at (940) 761-7762.
Officers were called last Thursday to the 4600 block of Tradewinds Road in the area of Meadow Lake Drive and Fairway Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. for a gunshots call.
WF police found a body in an alley in the area. The victim, Jason Baum, 23, was identified last Friday.
Residents in the area say they heard a gun fire several times and an unknown number of shell casings were found on the ground in that area.
So far, no suspects have been named.
If you have any information, you can give Crime Stoppers a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or you can make a report on their app, P3 Tips.
As a reminder, you can always remain anonymous when making a call.
More information can be found on their website.
