Burkburnett rescinds water quality notice

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - The City of Burkburnett has rescinded their water quality notice from June 10.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TECQ) originally tested the water and it came back with a sample showing the nitrate levels at 10.9 mg/L, which exceeds the maximum of 10 mg/L. They then notified the City of Burkburnett about their test results.
Burkburnett officials retested the water and their sample showed it at 3.85 mg/L. TECQ then approved the city’s sample which means the they are in full compliance with state and federal regulations.
If you would like any additional information, contact Mike Whaley, director of Public Works, at (940) 569-2263.
