City of Byers rescinds boil order

BYERS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Byers has rescinded their boil order.
City officials said the boil order was originally issued because the chlorine levels were too low and they had to be brought back to a safe level.
The public water system has taken the necessary actions to restore the quality of the water.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Robert Tweed at (940) 529-6149.
Boil Water Notice Rescinded
06/16/2020
On 06/09/2020 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Byers public water system, TX0390003, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 06/16/2020
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Robert Tweed at (940) 529-6149.
