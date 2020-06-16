FCA gives Texoma senior athletes a chance to play one last game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - High school senior baseball and softball players in Texoma have mourned the loss of their final season for the last few months, but this week the "extra innings" series of games is allowing them to play one last time.
After a lost season due to Covid-19, Texoma senior athletes believed they would never play another game in their high school jersey.
"It was pretty upsetting knowing I wasn't going to get to play high school ball with my sister again,” said Henrietta softball senior Haleigh Hogan. “I wasn't going to get to play with some of my closest friends ever again, it's just something we all grew up doing together and we weren't going to get to do it together anymore.”
Although Covid-19 caused the 2020 season to come to an early end, it didn't stop the Greater Wichita Falls Fellowship of Christian Athletes from giving the seniors a chance to lace up the cleats one last time.
"That last game is so important not only for the seniors but for the parents too,” said FCA Area Representative Sam Powers. “I was talking to a parent and they said they skipped an away game because they thought there would be another one, but there wasn’t.”
"It's fun coming here with 3 of my other teammates playing the game we've all played growing up with each other, so it's fun to get one more shot at it," said Holliday baseball senior Ethan Greer.
To these seniors, it’s more than just one last game. It is an opportunity to take off their jersey one last time with pride.
"It's exciting knowing that I'm going to pass my jersey down to somebody who is going to wear it with as much pride as I have," said Hogan.
“This means a lot because we’re usually at the schools, and at the games so it means a lot to be able to allow them to have just one last chance to play,” said Powers.
