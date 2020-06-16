Former WF deputy city manager found guilty of marijuana possession

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A former Wichita Falls deputy city manager was found guilty of marijuana possession under two ounces on Monday, according to a statement by the District Attorney’s Office.
The suspect, Jim Dockery, was sentenced to one day in custody and given a $1,000 fine. The sentence came after an agreement between the defendant and the State.
The statement says Texas Attorney General’s office assigned a special prosecutor to the case to ensure Dockery’s sentence was appropriate.
Judge Shipman, a District Judge from Denton County, confirmed he believed the plea bargain was appropriate for the offense, according to the statement.
Dockery was originally arrested back in June 2019.
