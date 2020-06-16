Isolated summertime showers are possible Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Tuesday we are going to see conditions similar to Monday with a high of 94 degrees in the wind out of the south at 10 to 20 miles an hour with partly cloudy skies. However, there is a big difference in today’s forecast: we do have a 10% chance of some isolated showers going on throughout the afternoon today. However, a lot of us will stay dry today. Overnight tonight will see a low of 70°. We will continue to see partly cloudy skies. Then going into Wednesday we are going to warm up a little bit to 96° for the high and we will see sunny skies with the wind out of the South at 10 to 20 miles per hour going into Thursday very similar conditions. 96° for the high with mostly sunny skies. Then going into Friday we have another 20% chance of some showers across Texoma. Looking ahead to the weekend conditions look favorable for more rain chances to return