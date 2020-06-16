New changes to PPP loan program allows for more flexibility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - New changes to the Paycheck Protection Program make how those funds can be used more flexibly.
The federal government has tripled how long businesses can get funding through PPP from eight weeks to 24. Vanda Cullar with the SBDC adds that this change allows those still trying to get back on their feet, some more help as the economy reopens.
“It gives that owner just more time to fully bring back all the staff because even if we are open 100% capacity again that doesn't mean that the public is actually responding to that opening,” Cullar said.
Other changes extended the time period places must pay back the loan if it isn’t fully forgiven from two years to five. With still over 130 billion dollars left in funding; businesses who still haven’t applied are encouraged to do so.
“For anyone that's applied since the first part of June, you defiantly fall under the Flexibility Act Regulations,” Cullar said.
Another program meant to help those affected by the coronavirus, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan has opened for applications one again.
It’s programs like these that are helping to keep small businesses across the country afloat.
You can reach out the SBDC at MSU here if you have more questions about these new changes.
