Three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 120

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday.
There are now a total of 120 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 78 total recoveries, 7,099 negative tests, 650 pending cases and 2 deaths.
There are currently 40 patients recovering at home.
Case 118
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 119
The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 120
The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.
