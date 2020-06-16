WF City Council: budget, grants, confederate monument concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As protests about systematic racism continue, so do the conversations about Confederate statues.
The conversation around the Confederate statue in Wichita County dominated Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting.
Kelly Blose, the woman that started the petition to remove the statue, reiterated her point about why it should be removed. Her husband and another WF resident stepped up to address the council along with about 30 minutes worth of emails sharing history and perspective about why the 80-year-old plus monument should go.
“It’s a touchy situation but we got to the point that we are because of history," said District 5 councilor Steve Jackson. “We all bleed red. We have to all unite together as a Christian community we can make this work. We don’t need to divide each other. If we all work as a community, I think it will all work out. I really do.”
Blose’s husband has asked the council to make this an agenda item the next time the council meets. Councilor Michael Smith suggested a town hall to discuss race and social justice in the city. Mayor Stephen Santellana says he’s on board.
The Lynwood community center
The Lynwood community center is one step closer to a reopening date.
The WF City Council approved a contract for cross r’s company to begin the construction on the project. The planning for this project has been under works for about two years and has run into a number of hurdles from asbestos to needing to burn it down to finding the funding.
Which is why $20,000 is coming from the development block grant action plan. The center will cost more than $200,000 and will be managed by the WF Parks Department.
“I’m just excited," said District 2 Councilor DeAndra Chenault. “He’s excited. We’re all excited. This is a long time coming.”
“This was a great asset to that community," said Mayor Stephen Santellana. "As she says, I’ve been to a couple of events, they’ve been invited to that they have over there, and they have a low-cost community.”
Budgets and grants
While keeping an eye on rising COVID-19 cases and racially charged protests, the City of Wichita Falls is trying to get ahead of budget concerns as they approach this year’s budget workshop.
First up on Tuesday’s agenda was a motion to get the amended City Charter on the ballot for November. The mayor and many councilors agree that the increase their salary, which hasn’t changed since 1987, is not about greed nor will it affect the budget.
“We didn’t do this, we didn’t run for office, spend our own money to receive a salary," said Michael Smith, District 1 Councilor. “That’s not what we none of us did that we, we ran. And we’re elected to serve. That’s how I see it. That is entirely up to the citizens but 32 years.”
Next, eight nonprofits were selected from the 17 that applied to receive COVID-19 relief funds.
“All this money is basically going to feed our community, the people who just sometimes don’t have a voice," said Pam Pak, Director of Marketing and Development, Meals on Wheels. “So thank you for all of that and I brought you cookies.”
“It can only go so far, which is a shame, but the ones that received it certainly will be able to distribute that throughout the community and it will be a great service to those in need most," said Councilor Smith.
Before council and city leaders adjourned for the day, they took a quick glimpse at the $79 million.
“We have also reduced some plan maintenance at the Municipal Court, PD, Memorial Auditorium," said Jessica Williams, Wichita falls CFO. “So, either reduce those projects or put those projects on hold.”
Next year’s budget is just 3 million short of last year’s.
“It looks like we’re doing a little bit better, although it’s not what we wanted," said Mayor Stephen Santellana. “It’s not where our last year’s numbers are, but as it is going to allow us to maybe program a couple more things in, but it’s just too soon to see this is very, very preliminary and this was a pre-budget workshop. They’re going to come to us with a really broad stroke of what we should be anticipating seen here in the next 30, 60, 90 days.”
