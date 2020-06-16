WF police arrest man for allegedly burglarizing the same business four times

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested one man Monday on four different burglary warrants.
Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. about the suspect, Danny Almanza. The caller said Almanza was trespassing earlier and was now at the Stripes on Broad Street.
The officer knew Almanza had warrants out for his arrest so he drove to the reported location and took him into custody.
The warrants were for burglaries that happened on the 11, 12, 13 and 14 of May. WFPD say Almanza is believed to have burglarized the same business four different times.
Almanza was charged with four counts of burglary of a building or business.
His total bond was set at $20,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.