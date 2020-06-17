Black owned businesses see increase in community support

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -With racial unjust and police brutality lingering all around the country it’s nice to see that the Wichita Falls continues to stand with one another.
Which includes supporting small businesses especially those that are black owned, now more so than ever.
There are many black owned businesses in Wichita Falls from restaurants, automotive repair shops even gyms which some residents aren’t even aware of.
With that being said not all businesses have seen that support from the community but those that have says it has been great experience.
Russel Bryant a personal trainer at Impact Performers and also owns Knockout Lawncare says “I don’t think it was a choice of not supporting. It was just not understood I guess the importance of it,and now it seems like everybody understands that now”.
There has also been a Facebook Group created specifically for black owned businesses in Wichita Falls, which provides even more knowledge about them and encouraging more support for those businesses.
To get a list of those businesses or to join that Facebook group click here.
