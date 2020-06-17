Bowie ISD beginning phase one of tornado repairs to high school facilities

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - It’s been nearly a month since an EF1 tornado hit the town of Bowie causing millions of dollars in damages to its school district.
With most of the damage and clean-up finishing up, Superintendent Blake Enlow said it’s time to get the district fixed and ready for students.
“We’d like to get phase one done by August 1, knowing that we have two-a-days for athletics,” he said, “and then band camp will start the first week of August.”
Cleaning up Bowie ISD, though, has not been an easy task.
Every item cleared has revealed a new issue at the high school and Jackrabbit Stadium.
“You started seeing that once all the big things were cleaned up, there was a lot of damage that was out there that you didn’t know about,” said district athletic director Cory Mandrell.
With the school board’s approval this week, Superintendent Enlow was able to make a disaster declaration. That allows him to begin working with contractors and insurance adjusters.
Between dents in the baseball field, ripples in the football field and warped wood on the basketball court, he estimated damage at several millions of dollars. The district, however, will only have to pay a deductible of $175,000.
“Getting those things started is going to help with a sense of relief,” said Superintendent Enlow.
Mandrell added, “come August and start up like we would like we never had any damage to our facilities.”
It’s a relief Superintendent Enlow said he is anxious to feel after weeks of non-stop damage assessment.
“The best part of my job is being able to see our kids compete and perform and being able to support them in that,” he said, “so that’s the relief I’m looking for and that I’d feel once I start seeing the things get put back together.”
Superintendent Enlow said despite roof damage, the junior high is still able to safely house students. It and the administration building will be next on the list once the high school is done.
