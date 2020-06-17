Indigent Healthcare offices closed because of covid-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Indigent Healthcare Office here in Wichita Falls has decided to close its doors on June 17th after one of it’s employees tested positive for Covid-19.
Indigent Healthcare offers services to those impoverished, helping them seek and pay for medical attention. Now all that businesses must be conducted via phone or online, which unfortunately means the company will not be able to take on any new clients at this time.
However those existing clients will automatically have their services renewed for the next six months due to the inconvenience.
In the meantime the entire staff will remain in quarantine for the next 14 days and they will also have to be tested. As for the employee that tested positive ,she must have two negative Covid-19 test before returning back to work.
The Indigent Offices are located in the Court Annex building on Scott Avenue Downtown, where other departments and offices are housed but The Wichita Falls County Health Department has no reason to believe any of those have been effected.
