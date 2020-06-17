Isolated sprinkles are possible Wednesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Wednesday we are going to see mostly sunny skies with a high of 96 degrees. we will see the wind out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. overnight tonight we’re going to see mostly clear skies with a low of 72 degrees then going into Wednesday rain chances begin late in the day and we will have a high of 94 degrees.Looking ahead to the weekend Friday we are going to see cooler temperatures 90 degrees for the high with thunderstorm chances currently at 20% right now. Saturday looks cool as well with a high of 90 degrees and a 20% chance of showers and storms. Going into Sunday we warm up just a little we’ll see a high of 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies and we will see our highest chance for rain at the moment with 30% chance of showers and storms across the area.