17 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 137

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday.
There are now a total of 137 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 78 total recoveries, 7,129 negative tests, 735 pending cases and 2 deaths.
There are currently 57 patients recovering at home.
The Health District would like to continue to stress the importance of not going to work if you are experiencing any symptoms or not feeling well! We must continue to practice social distancing, sanitizing, hand washing, and wear a mask.
Case 121
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 122
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 123
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 124
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 125
The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure. The patient is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 126
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This a community spread case.
Case 127
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.
Case 128
The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.
Case 129
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case to Colorado.
Case 130
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 131
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 132
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case to Colorado.
Case 133
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 134
The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no daycare exposure. This is a community spread case.
Case 135
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 136
The patient is between the ages of 60 - 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 137
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
From Spearmint Dental & Orthodontics Wichita Falls
On June 16th, a Spearmint Dental Wichita Falls employee tested positive for COVID-19. Even though all Spearmint Dental Wichita Falls employees were wearing the proper masks and protective gear during all interactions with our patients, the office will be temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution to allow all staff members time to be tested and receive results, to perform extra cleaning and sanitization of the office, and to contact anyone who may have been affected by this.
At Spearmint Dental Wichita Falls, we comply with and/or exceed guidelines and standards set forth by the American Dental Association, the CDC, and the Texas Health Department. Your safety, health, and peace of mind when you visit our office remain our top priorities, so please do not hesitate to call us should you have any questions. Thank you for your confidence in us as your health care professionals and your dental home.
KPC Promise Hospital of Wichita Falls Release Statement Regarding Employee Testing Positive for COVID-19
Wichita Falls, Texas – Today, the facility received confirmation that one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked at our hospital on 6/11/2020 when they were sent home following a mandatory temperature check. The employee was seen in a local physician office the following day; however, was not tested until 6/15/2020 as the employee had been in close contact with two other cases which resulted positive on 6/15/2020. The employee has been at home in isolation and has not displayed any signs or symptoms since 6/12/2020.
All employees at KPC Promise Hospital of Wichita Falls are required to wear a mask at all times. This employee followed all required guidelines and policies. No other employee or patient at KPC Promise Hospital of Wichita Falls has shown symptoms of COVID-19; however, we will continue to monitor signs and symptoms and work with the local health department (as well as the federal/state government) if testing is warranted.
