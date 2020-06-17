17 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 137

Wichita Falls, Texas – Today, the facility received confirmation that one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked at our hospital on 6/11/2020 when they were sent home following a mandatory temperature check. The employee was seen in a local physician office the following day; however, was not tested until 6/15/2020 as the employee had been in close contact with two other cases which resulted positive on 6/15/2020. The employee has been at home in isolation and has not displayed any signs or symptoms since 6/12/2020.