Nonprofits in WF awarded grant for COVID-19 expenses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Six nonprofits in Wichita Falls will receive over $650,000 in grant money after being approved at city council Tuesday.
It all comes from the CARES Act and will be uses to help those hurting by the impact the Coronavirus has had on the economy. In the city that funding was put through the Community Development Block Grant.
One of the places getting some help is Meals on Wheels, who will now be able to continue supporting their ever growing list customers.
“We’re going to supplement the cost of all of our new clients with a portion of that money,” Pam Pak, marketing and development director for The Kitchen said.
Delivering over 800 meals a day with more people calling to get on that list each month, Meals on Wheels will keep making sure those who need them the most are getting fed.
“A lot of them say our meal is the only one they eat a day so for them to pay for them to deliver groceries to their house is just extremely difficult,” Pak said. “So they are going without.”
First Step is also on the list of places receiving the grant. Totaling $43,000 it will be used to buy cleaning and sanitation supplies for their shelter.
“Now we can assure that we are doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the agency,” Michelle Turnbow, executive director of First Step said.
Turnbow adds her staff can now better focus their time and resources on their primary mission of keeping those fleeing domestic violence safe.
“Being that we’re full, you know we’re staying busy and we’re getting a whole lot more calls based on as soon as the shelter in place lifted,” Turnbow said.
Catholic Charities of Fort Worth they got the largest chunk of money at just over $300,000. That’s going to help low-income families pay for things like water and electric bills.
“The grant allows us to really get in and do some quick work in getting utilities sustained and maintained,” Emily Klement, executive director for Catholic Charities of Fort Worth - North West said.
Here is the full breakdown of how much each charity received:
- Catholic Charities (Strategic Financial Assistance Program - Rent/Utilities/Transportation) $306,000
- Salvation Army (Strategic Financial Assistance Program) $173,000
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank (Food Purchase Program) $75,000
- Senior Citizens of North Texas (Meals on Wheels) $50,000
- First Step (Disinfecting and Sanitation Services and Supplies) $43,000
- Child Care Inc. (ADA Improvements) $1,000
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.