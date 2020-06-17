Scholarship made in memory of MSU coach Noel Johnson, funeral service set

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University has created a scholarship in memory of women’s basketball coach Noel Johnson.
Johnson was diagnosed in April of 2019 with Stage IV ovarian cancer.
More than a year later, her fight came to an end as she passed away at the age of 47.
If you would like to make a donation to the scholarship fund, click here.
Johnson’s funeral service is set for this Saturday at 1 p.m. at the D.L. Ligon Coliseum.
The service will be streamed live on the MSU Mustangs Facebook page.
Attendees are being asked to enter the coliseum via the west side on Council Drive across from the MSU Tennis Center.
Social distancing protocols will be followed at the service, with only student-athletes of the women’s basketball program including alumni and members of the Texas Tech Lady Raiders being allowed on the floor.
All other attendees will be required to sit in the upper level of the coliseum.
