Archer City ISD, Vernon College partner to offer CNA program for hs students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Archer City High School students now have the chance to start college early by graduating high school with two medical certificates: one as a certified nursing assistant, and the other as a clinical medical assistant.
Justin Sanders, the continuing education coordinator at Vernon College for Allied Health, said he was noticing more and more high school students from Archer City traveling to the Wichita Falls campus to get their Certified Nursing Assistant training.
Now the Wildcats can do it while at school.
“They’re getting credits in high school and then getting credits for high school and a marketable skill,” said principal Dr. John Sherill.
Sanders added, “now these students have so many more options.”
All of the training will be done on-campus and taught by registered nurses as an elective.
Sanders said getting these certifications in high school not only gives students an upper hand in their career but also the confidence to continue their college journey.
“Students in the CNA program, they never thought they could go to college,” he said, “they didn’t think that they could have a career. By doing this in high school, they realize ‘I can do this.’”
Sanders said in the next two years he hopes to add a phlebotomy certification to the program, as well.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.