Employee at Allred Prison tests positive for COVID-19

Employee at Allred Prison tests positive for COVID-19
. (Source: Pixabay)
June 18, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 5:45 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One Allred Prison employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.

Ten people are also listed as being in medical isolation.

The tracker says there have been 107,726 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 7,472 coming back positive. There are 58 presumed COVID-19 deaths.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 150 cases.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.