Employee at Allred Prison tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One Allred Prison employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
Ten people are also listed as being in medical isolation.
The tracker says there have been 107,726 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 7,472 coming back positive. There are 58 presumed COVID-19 deaths.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 150 cases.
