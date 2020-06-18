13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 150

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday.
There are now a total of 150 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 78 total recoveries, 7,337 negative tests, 652 pending cases and 2 deaths.
There are currently 69 patients recovering at home and one in the hospital.
*Update on Case 136*
The patient is between the ages of 60 - 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 138
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 139
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 140
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 141
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 142
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 143
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 144
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 145
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 146
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 147
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 148
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 149
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 150
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
