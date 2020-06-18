13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 150

June 18, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 5:09 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday.

There are now a total of 150 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 78 total recoveries, 7,337 negative tests, 652 pending cases and 2 deaths.

There are currently 69 patients recovering at home and one in the hospital.

*Update on Case 136*

The patient is between the ages of 60 - 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 138

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 139

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 140

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 141

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 142

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 143

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 144

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 145

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 146

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 147

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 148

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 149

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 150

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

.
. (Source: Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District)

