Over $1,000 raised for Children’s Miracle Network from lemonade stand

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two kids have done something incredible with just a lemonade stand.
They brought in a total of $1,020 for the Children’s Miracle Network.
That’s a nonprofit organization that raises money and awareness for children’s hospitals.
The girls’ moms, both nurses at united regional, couldn’t have been more proud when the two wanted to hand over their entire donation to the hospital in person.
“These beautiful children, Tylar and Nora walked in and handed us an envelope with over a thousand dollars that they had collected for Children’s Miracle Network,” said Noel Filer, United Regional Foundation director.
In just one day, the girls sold 100 cups of lemonade and 20 dozen cookies.
