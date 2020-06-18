Sheppard AFB, City of WF announce 4th of July Fireworks Display

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sheppard Air Force Base announced Thursday they’re teaming up with the City of Wichita Falls to present their 4th of July Fireworks Display.
The celebration will happen at 10 p.m. on the fourth and attendees are encouraged to park their vehicle outside of the base to watch the show.
The base itself will not be open to the public for the event.
SAFB officials are also encouraging everyone to continue to practice social distancing and to avoid gatherings during the show.
Attendees can tune into 102.3 The BULL to listen to the music along with the show.
