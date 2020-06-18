Storms look to develop on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Thursday we are going to be seeing warm conditions once again. The high for today is going to be in the mid-90s. We will see mostly sunny skies and the wind out of the south at 15 to 25 miles per hour. today we will stay dry as rain chances now look to start Friday. Overnight tonight we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 73°. Then on Friday temperatures will be cooler with a high of 91° and a 30% chance of showers and storms. Rain chances do not stop there though they continue over into Saturday as well. The high for Saturday looks very similar to Friday with a high of 92° with a 20% chance of some scattered showers and storms. Sunday looks to be the start of the next warming Trend as we will see a high of about 93° with some partly cloudy skies but a 20% chance of some showers storms across Texoma. Monday looks to be the warmest day of the next 7 days with a high of 95° partly cloudy skies India another 20% chance of showers and storms.