Supreme Court blocks Trump’s attempt to end DACA

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday, the highest court in the U.S. voted to prevent DACA recipients, often referred to as the Dreamer’s Protection, from being deported.
“When I hear the news, words cannot describe the feelings of joy and happiness, that I felt that that moment for those hundreds and thousands of young individuals that are part of the DACA organization,” said Gonzalo Robles, Founder of Café Con Leche. “I know that they are as Americans as they can be. They love this nation. They are productive citizens. The only thing is that they were not born here.”
President Obama signed an executive order creating DACA in 2012. DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals; its purpose is to protect eligible kids, who came to the United States when they were children, from deportation.
In 2017 the trump administration announced they would be ending the program citing it as illegal in the first place.
“This case concerns President Obama’s executive amnesty,” said Texas Senator Ted Cruz. “Amnesty that president decreed without federal law. He did so with no legal authority, he did so with open defiance of federal statutes.”
This ruling comes after the Supreme Court upholds protections for the LGBTQ community earlier this week. While some celebrate, others vent their frustrations.
“This decision today was lawless, it was gamesmanship, and contrary to the judicial oath, each of the nine judges has taken,” said Senator Cruz.
DACA has allowed more than 600,000 dreamers to stay and work in the U.S. legally. Many studies show they are productive members of society more 90 percent working full time and just about half are in school.
“They are part of the fabric of these nations. They are doctors, lawyers, police officers, nurses, they also serve in the armed forces, and they are willing to give their life for this great nation, said Robles.
While DACA recipients got a win on Thursday, the Trump Administration can still try to terminate the DACA program, and according to his tweets, that’s the plan.
