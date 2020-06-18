Vernon residents voice concerns to city leaders at community forum

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Starting the process to see change, the city of Vernon and its leaders held a community forum to address issues in the community on Thursday.
“In lieu of what’s happening across our nation, the black lives matter movement, I think this is a continuation of it and I think that this is just a great time to move in that direction,” Pastor Norris Thomas with the Wood St. Baptist Church said.
Picking up where peaceful protest earlier this month left off, the afternoon gave each person there had the chance to come up to the podium and address the city leaders. The mayor, police chief, district attorney, city manager, and superintendent were all there. Questions ranged from how leaders felt about the black lives matter movement to the number of black officers in the police department.
“We will need everyone’s participation to change Vernon to be the city that we want it to be,” Thomas said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.