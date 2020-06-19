19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 169

June 19, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 6:12 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There was also one new recovery.

There are now a total of 169 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 79 total recoveries, 7,576 negative tests, 599 pending cases and 2 deaths.

There are currently 86 patients recovering at home and two in the hospital.

Case 151

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 152

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case to California.

Case 153

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 154

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 155

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within Texas.

Case 156

The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no day care exposure. This is a community spread case.

Case 157

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 158

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is hospitalized in stable condition. This is a community spread case.

Case 159

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 160

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 161

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 162

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 163

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 164

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 165

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 166

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 167

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 168

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 169

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

