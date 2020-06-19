19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 169

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There was also one new recovery.
There are now a total of 169 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 79 total recoveries, 7,576 negative tests, 599 pending cases and 2 deaths.
There are currently 86 patients recovering at home and two in the hospital.
Case 151
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 152
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case to California.
Case 153
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 154
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 155
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within Texas.
Case 156
The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no day care exposure. This is a community spread case.
Case 157
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 158
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is hospitalized in stable condition. This is a community spread case.
Case 159
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 160
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 161
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 162
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 163
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 164
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 165
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 166
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 167
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 168
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 169
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.