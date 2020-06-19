Severe storms are possible late Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we are expecting a few storms to develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could be severe. The main threats that we are looking at with these storms are 60 to 80 mile per hour winds and hail up to the size of quarters. The high for today will be 92 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the South at about 10 to 20 miles per hour gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we are going to expect these storms to continue. On Saturday morning we will lose the storms. But going into this weekend we are expecting more storms. We have a 20% chance of showers and storms on Saturday with a high of 93 degrees. Sunday we continue our rain chances with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Sunday looks much warmer with temperatures creeping into the upper 90s with a high of 98 degrees. The beginning of next week looks to be warm as well with a high of 97 and another 20% chance of showers. But then we are tracking a cold front coming in on Tuesday that’s going to drop temperatures down into the low 90s and possibly the upper 80s.