Vernon community hosts Juneteenth celebration

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Friday marks the 155th Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States.
In Vernon two days of activities celebrating the holiday started Friday. Even though the day was full of rain that didn't stop people from showing up.
“Rain isn’t going to stop us from celebrating the great cause from our ancestors that paved the way for us today,” Dametrias Murray, the event’s organizer said.
Dozens of folks gathered to listen to music, dance, and socialize at Christine Lyday Park.
“People just enjoying live, enjoying freedom, they can get good food, laughter,” Murray said.
But it also gives people time to recognize what this holiday means to them.
“It makes me reflect on what our people went through to bring us to this point,” Sherry Cloptin said.
Sherry, who was at both the cities protest and Thursday’s community forum, adds she sees change coming.
“I think we are finally being heard in most part I still think that we have a long way to go. I think if we can come together as a community as a town as a community that we can get past this, Cloptin said.
Murray agrees.
“It’s not going to stop, our voices will be heard, and it has been heard 400 years ago so we are just going to keep shedding light on what’s in the dark,” Murray said.
Festivities in Vernon are not over, Saturday afternoon will be another full day of festivities and a parade starting at 6:30 p.m.
