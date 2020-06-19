WF Arts Council hosting Sounds of Speedway Concert Series

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Arts Council will be hosting the Sounds of Speedway Concert Series which will bring together six months worth of a variety of musicals.
The concerts will take place at The Forum on the following dates:
- June 20 at 8 p.m.
- August 27 at 7 p.m.
- September 17 at 7 p.m.
- October 24 at 8 p.m.
The cost of attendance is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the concert.
A local independent food truck will be at the event but you will be able to bring your own food as well. The concerts are also BYOB (bring your own beer), with only wine and beer will being allowed.
Tickets are for general admission. There is no reserved seating.
