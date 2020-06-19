WF prepares for Juneteenth celebration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday crowds gathered to march, chant, and dance in celebration of Juneteenth.
June 19 celebrates the end of slavery in the US.
“We could cancel the event even if we wanted. There would still be people in the park,” Madeline Chappell, executive director of Type Youth Opportunity Center.
Wichita Falls’ Juneteenth Celebration is now in its 14th year and is something the community looks forward to each year. This year it included a rally with community leaders and water fight.
“That’s going be an open forum for the community to, you know, speak out loud, give their suggestions, but also give solutions,” said Event Organizer Crystal Washington-Pope. “So we’ll have some ministers there. And we’ll have some psychologists there to speak on mental health in the black community. So we’re just going to get a lot of information, and then we have a lot of stuff for the kids to do.”
Juneteenth is the oldest recognition of the ending of slavery. A day of both joy and pain.
Thursday afternoon, Sen. John Cornyn announced he would introduce bipartisan legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
“Hopefully that will happen, and a lot more people are becoming more aware of it,” said Washington-Pope.
Chappell, who co-sponsors the 2020 Juneteenth Bash, says this year she has seen a tremendous amount of help and support from the community for this event and received supplies from the earlier protest and community leaders.
“It’s time we have people from each nationality or culture at this time we have people trying to step up to show support for black people. We want everyone to come out and show support and love cause that’s what it’s about,” said Chappell.
“My thing is definitely become involved, it’s never too late but stay involved don’t just do it cause it’s a fad and you want to be a part of history. Continue to change history and continue to fix the problem,” said Washington-Pope.
The event will take place right here at Spudder park on the east side of Wichita falls at 5 p.m. Saturday and it’s free to the public.
