WF Water Reuse Project recognized nationally

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls is making national news for its water conservation.
The Water Reuse Association says the city’s project is a great example for other cities facing similar challenges.
“The dry weather pattern that we are looking at, obviously the lakes are at a high level right now, and of course we have the indirect potable reuse functioning so, going into any dry pattern we have a better feeling,” said Daniel Nix, WF water superintendent. “That, coupled with the conservation efforts that the citizens always take into account, I think we’re pretty well set to handle dry weather.”
Drought conditions may be creeping towards Texoma but the Water Reuse Project has the capability of adding 10 million gallons of water back into Lake Arrowhead every day.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.