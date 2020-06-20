Severe storms are possible Sunday Morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -A few storms will develop overnight tonight. Before midnight we are not anticipating any severe storms, they should remain sub-severe. Sunday we are expecting a few severe storms with the main threats being for damaging winds upwards of 60 miles per hour with hail up to the size of quarters. The line of storms will start developing around 3-4 AM Sunday morning. Father’s Day looks hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s but a cold front approaches and will bring more storm chances on Tuesday.