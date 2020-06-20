Wichita County see Covid-19 numbers spike

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -As of today Wichita County has a total of 169 Covid-19 cases.
Some of the most reccent cases have either come from someone traveling outside the city or one who has been in contact with someone who has the virus.
Lou Kreidler Director of Health at Wichita County Public Health District says reasons why we are seeing a sudden spike in numbers are because of the state’s reopening, people not wearing masks in public, and people not getting tested if they feel sick or experience Covid like symptoms.
Some may be hesitant to get tested because of the time it take to receive results. However Wichita Falls now has a local lab that has begun processing test, making getting those results back a little bit easier.
Kreidler says the best way to slow down the rate of these numbers are to continue wearing masks whenever we go out in public.
For more Covid-19 information and what you can do to stop the spread visit.
