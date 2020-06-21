WF New Hope Presbyterian Church holds their last service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the past 70 years, New Hope Presbyterian Church members have attended the church service held at the corner of Martin and Speedway. This morning was the last time.
“It’s a new chapter,” said lifelong member Stephen Pelsue. “It’s difficult seeing such a beautiful building that’s been here for all of my lifetime getting a new beginning now.”
The building will soon be used by Dexter School of Wichita Falls.
“I’ve got many lifelong friends from this church that are now scattered all over the United States,” said Pelsue. “Some of the best friends that I made in junior high and high school were right here at this church.”
Pastor Don Stribling says once the plans get approved, they’ll be anxiously waiting to get inside.
They haven’t been able to hold worship services in the sanctuary for the last two years due to foundation issues.
“We’re looking forward to the new owner being able to make that right so the Dexter School can have a wonderful safe place in which to have a school,” said Stribling.
The goal is to be in the new church by December 2020.
