Better Business Bureau warns of new credit card scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton from the Better Business Bureau joined Anchor Brian Shrull about credit card scams.
Credit card scams are common but people are now seeing a new type of way scammers are trying to get information.
At first glance, this scam looks helpful. It’s a call or text message wanting to help you resolve an over-payment on your credit card.
However, this is actually a phishing scheme and it’s only likely to get more popular as COVID-19 causes more and more shoppers to buy online and many businesses are only accepting credit cards.
The way the scam works is you get a text message or a phone call from someone claiming to represent your credit card company. They say there is a problem with a recent transaction and that you’ve been overcharged. They continue by saying the company wants to help you get your reimbursement.
This scam is especially convincing because scammers often have targets’ names.
The problem is that this is really a phishing scam. You need to answer a few questions in order to get your money back. Of course, these questions are asking for Personally Identifiable Information.
Tips to Spot This Scam:
- Some banks and credit card issuers have secure communications channels that require you to log into your account before you can read the message. Be especially cautious of generic emails that include little or no specific information.
- Check directly with your bank or credit card issuer. Use the customer service phone number on the back of your card, on your statement or on the company’s website. Don’t click on any links in the message.
If you are someone that has clicked on a link in a text message that you thought was legit, you should immediately contact your bank to have the card canceled and to make sure your information hasn’t been used elsewhere.
