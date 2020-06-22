“Choose Your Side” horse to be unveiled Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Leadership Wichita Falls will be unveiling its latest horse for The Mane Event on Monday.
The unveiling will be at Park Central at 8th Street and Scott Street at 6 p.m.
The latest LWF horse is titled “Choose Your Side” and features Marvel superheroes on one side and Marvel villains on the other. The center of the horse shows Stan Lee.
The newest horse was sponsored by the Downtown Lions Club and was painted by local artist Amy Walker.
Originally started in 2007, The Mane Event is a public arts project created by Leadership Wichita Falls as a class project. That year it raised nearly $150,000 for Faith Mission, Patsy’s House, and Downtown Wichita Falls Development.
Ten years later, the 2017 LWF class revisited the project as The Mane Event Back in the Saddle, and sold 15 more horses to benefit Bud Daniels Park and Washington Jackson Elementary School.
Now more than 64 painted fiberglass horses decorated by local artists are a part of Wichita Falls. They can be found decorating businesses, parks and facilities throughout the city.
For more information about the locations or sales of The Mane Event horses, click here.
