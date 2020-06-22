Community Healthcare Center to offer free Sports Physical Clinic

Participating in school-related sports is a great way to stay fit and have fun. A physical exam is the best detection for issues that might be present currently or arise while participating in those extracurricular activities, and may be a requirement if your child will be participating in school sponsored sports and school activities. David Preston, Director of Marketing and Outreach at Community Healthcare Center, stated “Community Healthcare Center is excited to be able to provide free sports physicals to area students, and these FREE Sports Physical Clinics are the perfect opportunity for students and parents to get a head start on the new school year.”