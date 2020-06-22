Community Healthcare Center to offer free Sports Physical Clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Community Healthcare Center will be offering a free Sports Physical Clinic on Thursday.
The clinic will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open to all Junior High, Middle School and High School students needing a sports physical completed for the next school year.
It will also be open for kids that participate in Youth Sports Leagues that require a sports physical.
The student will need to bring the sports physical form required by their individual school district or youth sports league completed and signed by their parent or guardian.
Students from Wichita Falls ISD, private schools and surrounding area school districts are welcome to attend.
All students and visitors will be required to wear a face mask during the event.
The first 300 students to receive a sports physical will also receive a free T-shirt.
FREE Sports Physical Clinic
Wichita Falls, TX (June 22, 2020) — Community Healthcare Center is offering a FREE Sports Physical Clinic from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25th. The Clinic is open to all Junior High, Middle School and High School students needing a sports physical completed for the next school year. It is also open to those kids that participate in Youth Sports Leagues that require a sports physical. The event is open to all students in the Wichita Falls ISD, private schools and surrounding area school districts. We welcome all students participating in school-related sports, dance teams, cheerleading, marching band and youth sports leagues. Plus, the first 300 students receiving a sports physical on June 25th will receive a free t-shirt.
The student needs to bring the sports physical form required by their school district or youth sports league completed and signed by the parent/guardian. Due to vision screenings, all students that require prescription eyewear need to have their eyewear on hand for the sports physical to be completed. Plus, this year all students and visitors will be required to wear a face mask during the event. Please, if possible, limit attendance to the student(s) and one parent or guardian.
Participating in school-related sports is a great way to stay fit and have fun. A physical exam is the best detection for issues that might be present currently or arise while participating in those extracurricular activities, and may be a requirement if your child will be participating in school sponsored sports and school activities. David Preston, Director of Marketing and Outreach at Community Healthcare Center, stated “Community Healthcare Center is excited to be able to provide free sports physicals to area students, and these FREE Sports Physical Clinics are the perfect opportunity for students and parents to get a head start on the new school year.”
Mark your calendar to bring your student(s) for their free sports physical from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25th. Please remember, the student needs to bring the sports physical form required by their school district or youth sports league completed and signed by the parent/guardian. No sports physical will be done without the completed and signed paperwork.
The FREE Sports Physical Clinic will be held at Community Healthcare Center located at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76301. The student does not need to be a patient of Community Healthcare Center to participate. For more information or questions regarding the clinic, please call (940)766-6306 or visit www.chcwf.com.
ABOUT COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE CENTER
Established in 1992, Community Healthcare Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Joint Commission Accredited and a registered 501c(3) nonprofit. The Center serves residents of Wichita and fourteen other north Texas counties with family medical, dental and behavioral health counseling services. Support services include pharmacy, lab and x-ray. Medicare, Medicaid, most STAR Plans, CHIP and most insurances are welcome. A sliding fee discount is available based on family size and income, regardless of insurance status. Visit Community Healthcare Center online at www.chcwf.com for more information.
