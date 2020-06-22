COVID-19 causing meat prices to rise

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - COVID-19 outbreaks all over the country are causing meat processing plants to shut down.
Meat prices have still not come back down to normal.
Many butcher shops and restaurants in Texoma are having to make some changes.
“Cattle prices have come down some, but the problem is they’re having such a small demand or small supply of it,” said Owner of Red Barn Butchers Eric Kennedy.
Kennedy says they have started buying their own live cattle, having it processed and doing hanging beef instead.
“That’s the biggest thing we’ve done, and we get a lot more cuts that way,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy says the demand for meat went up especially this last weekend for Father’s Day, and along with that went the prices.
Many restaurants are having to make changes to their menu.
“We’ve been able to hold pretty steady on our menu prices, but we did have to get rid of several of our specials that weren’t being very profitable for us,” said Owner of McBrides Steakhouse Ford Swanson.
Swanson says since May, they have seen a small decrease in prices due to the economy slowly opening back up, but the prices have not went back down to normal.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.