Impact 100 to give one local nonprofit thousands this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This Thursday is a big day for Impact 100 Wichita Falls. The organization is awarding a $59,000 grant to a local nonprofit.
On Monday, we took a look at who the women behind the Impact 100 are.
“I didn’t expect though to become so impacted and affected by the organizations here in our community,” said Marisa Hafly, Education Committee Chair. “I was absolutely blown away with the organizations that I got to visit with and that I got to learn more about, I was so impressed with their hard work, their dedication to our Wichita Falls community, and really their passion.”
The only requirement for this group is to be a woman and add your $1,000 into the pot which Ruth Jones-Vaughn says can be spread out over time while working to complete the mission.
“Impact 100 is providing that way for women to thank through thoughtful gifts and make their voice heard,” said Ruth Jones-Vaughn, Co-Grant Chair.
The group welcomes those from all spectrums of the nonprofit world and is glad to show newbies the ropes.
“This is my first experience with nonprofit work and grants,” said Hafly. “I work in education. I’m an education specialist. So I had limited experience with educational grants that this is my first opportunity to really spend some time with nonprofits.”
After around five years in the making, the founder Paula Perkins with more than 50 other women are about to make their biggest impact yet, this Thursday night.
“It’s really our annual meeting, but because of coronavirus, it’s all virtual and it’s going to be it’s an annual meeting,” said Jones-Vaughn. “It’s members-only, but we invite the finalists to join us. And we’ll have information from members and talking about this coming year. We’re starting a book club. And of course, the big part of that event is announcing its time to vote, cast your vote, and then who the finalist is.”
Once this year’s funds are distributed it will time to start all over again and recruit some new members the goal being to get at least 100 members next year.
The finalists are names you’ll probably recognize:
