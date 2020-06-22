Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee explores new possible revenue source

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Workers gathered soil from the bottom of Lake Wichita Monday to see if it could be a source of funding for the lake.
That’s because the soil in the lake could be used to make an eco-friendly construction material called earth blocks.
“So just this morning, we had a crew out here from a company called Aqua Strategies and they took samples of the lake bed materials from three different locations,” said David Coleman, chair of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Commitee. “They’re gonna transport those samples, they got about a thousand pounds of soil, they’re gonna transport that to Fredericksburg. Block company is gonna take the samples, add the cement, put them in his machine to compress them, let them cure and then test them to see if they’re suitable for compressed earth blocks.”
One of the things the city is considering putting that money towards is turning Lake Wichita back into the premiere fishing lake it used to be.
