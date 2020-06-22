Monday overnight into Tuesday we have a First Alert Weather Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Starting very late tonight. Severe weather looks to work its way into Texoma by 11 PM Monday night! This threat will last until about 7 AM Tuesday morning! The main threats we are looking at are for damaging winds and flooding! We can expect strong winds up to 60 mph in some of these severe storms. Hail up to the size of golf balls! Flooding in my opinion will be the greatest threat. With as much rain as we have seen in the last couple of days, it will be hard for the soil to take up any more rain. This will cause some localized and possibly widespread flooding across places in the Red River Valley.