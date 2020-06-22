32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 201

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday.
There are now a total of 201 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 79 total recoveries, 7,667 negative tests, 658 pending cases and 2 deaths.
There are currently 117 patients recovering at home and three in the hospital.
There are 32 new cases to report today. There are no updates on the nursing home/long term care facility pending cases.
As a reminder, the definitions of the types of cases are as follows:
Contact to a previous case: The exposure occurred directly from another positive case.
Close contact to a previous case: The exposure occurred directly from another positive household case.
Community spread: The exposure is unknown.
The Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars. Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick!
*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*
Case 149
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 150
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 157
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This a close contact to a previous case.
Case 164
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 165
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 166
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 167
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 168
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
*NEW CASES*
Case 170
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 171
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 172
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 173
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 174
The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 175
The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This a community spread case.
Case 176
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently hospitalized in serious condition. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 177
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 178
The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 179
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 180
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 181
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 182
The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 183
The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 184
The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 185
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 186
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 187
The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 188
The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 189
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 190
The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 191
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 192
The patient is between the ages of 0 – 5 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 193
The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.
Case 194
The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.
Case 195
The patient is between the ages of 60 - 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 196
The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 197
The patient is between the ages of 70 - 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 198
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 199
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 200
The patient is between the ages of 60 - 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
Case 201
The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.
