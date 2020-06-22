32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 201

June 22, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 6:29 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday.

There are now a total of 201 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 79 total recoveries, 7,667 negative tests, 658 pending cases and 2 deaths.

There are currently 117 patients recovering at home and three in the hospital.

There are 32 new cases to report today.  There are no updates on the nursing home/long term care facility pending cases. 

As a reminder, the definitions of the types of cases are as follows:

Contact to a previous case: The exposure occurred directly from another positive case.

Close contact to a previous case: The exposure occurred directly from another positive household case.

Community spread: The exposure is unknown.

The Health District is seeing a large number of cases where the exposure occurred in congregate settings such as churches and bars. Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick! 

*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*

Case 149

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 150

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.  

Case 157

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This a close contact to a previous case.

Case 164

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 165

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 166

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 167

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 168

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case. 

*NEW CASES*  

Case 170

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39, is asymptomatic, and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case. 

Case 171

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 172

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 173

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 174

The patient is between the ages of 50 – 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 175

The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This a community spread case.

Case 176

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently hospitalized in serious condition. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 177

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 178

The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 179

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 180

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 181

The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 182

The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 183

The patient is between the ages of 60 – 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 184

The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 185

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.  

Case 186

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.  

Case 187

The patient is between the ages of 40 - 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 188

The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 189

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.  

Case 190

The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19, had no daycare exposure and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 191

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 192

The patient is between the ages of 0 – 5 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 193

The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a previous case.

Case 194

The patient is between the ages of 50 - 59 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a close contact to a previous case.

Case 195

The patient is between the ages of 60 - 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 196

The patient is between the ages of 20 - 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 197

The patient is between the ages of 70 - 79 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 198

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 199

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Case 200

The patient is between the ages of 60 - 69 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

Case 201

The patient is between the ages of 30 - 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This case is currently still under investigation.

