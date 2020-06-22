New Montague County Judge appointed

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Montague County has settled on a new Judge.
County commissioners voted Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Kevin Benton in as the new Montague County Judge, according to The Bowie News.
The Bowie News reports the move comes as Montague County Judge Rick Lewis announced his retirement Monday morning. Jack Pigg has taken over as the county’s Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace.
Benton will officially be sworn in on Wednesday.
