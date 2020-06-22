News Channel 6 City Guide: Wichita Falls Birth & Wellness Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking a closer look at the Wichita Falls Birth & Wellness Center.
It’s a licensed, independent birth center that meets the needs of women in our area through prenatal, postnatal, and gynecology care. They opened their doors in the spring of 2017.
“The Wichita Falls Birth & Wellness Center is a midwifery-led model of healthcare where we see pregnant women from the time that they first find out they’re pregnant until they have their babies here. We also do yearly well-women visits and also any problem visits as well,” owner, Dr. Cari Guidry said.
They are nearing an amazing milestone at the birthing center. Soon they are expecting to help deliver their 100th baby.
“To me, that is a mark of accomplishment. A mark of success. A hundred births might not sound like a lot to many practitioners because some places have that many births or more in a month. But I think it shows we have been able to provide a care that had sustained us to having one hundred births,” certified nurse-midwife, Lenora Nepper said.
We sat down with two mothers who have given birth at the Wichita Falls Birth & Wellness Center. They both raved about the care and personalized experience they received. Both women enjoyed feeling in charge of their birthing plans.
“It was just such a warm welcome and I didn’t feel like I was at a doctor’s office or a medical facility. It made me feel so safe and secure. The experience was just so caring, and personal, and everything that I wanted,” Alyson Walters said.
“The fact they actually offered the water birth which was something that was very important to her [Alyson] was just amazing. And then, the fact that I actually got to catch my daughter during the birthing experience was just something I would never give up,” Matthew Walters said.
“I was looking for something like home and that’s exactly what it felt like. Not the doctor pushing you to be on his schedule. Lenora just let things progress and let it happen and it just felt really peaceful,” office administrative assistant, Stevi Eastman said.
They have different styles of birthing suites that can include; space for family or friends to join the experience, a bathtub water birth, or a pool water birth. The certified professional midwife and certified nurse-midwife have several decades of experience combined. They are ready to provide expecting parents with the best experience possible.
“I have always wanted to help women. A lot of people think midwives are here to hold the babies. But I really want to come beside women and help them with their healthcare,” certified professional midwife, Wendy Fowler said.
“I love working here because it’s a different atmosphere. It’s a home-like atmosphere. It just gives me joy to think I might just have a small part in helping a family have the birth experience that they want, Nepper said.
The Wichita Falls Birth & Wellness Center accepts most health insurance including TRICARE. For more information, you can give them a call at (940) 285-5052, visit their website here, or visit them in person at 912 Burnett Street, on the corner of 10th and Burnett.
