WF Chamber of Commerce unveils new mural

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new mural has been unveiled in Wichita Falls.
Aaron Campbell, the muralist, said she and the Chamber of Commerce wanted to focus on the citizens of Wichita Falls.
Some of the people featured are those Campbell knows, as well as those she’s seen around Wichita Falls. Many of the places depicted on her mural can be found right in the city.
“I wanted the focus of the mural to be on the people rather than the falls because Wichita Falls is more about the people in it than the place,” said Campbell.
It took about five months for Campbell to complete the mural. She says when you see the mural for yourself to be on the lookout for some hidden gems.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.