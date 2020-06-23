Experts provide tips on keeping children safe from online harm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many to be stuck at home for long periods of time, which means children have probably had more time than usual to surf the internet.
During these times, the last thing you should be worried about is whether or not your child is safe in your own home behind a computer screen.
There are several ways to ensure that your child is safe without seeming like you are intruding on their privacy.
“The most important thing you can do is protect yourself with antivirus, spyware and a firewall on your home devices to keep the kids safe,” said Internet Safety Consultant Stephanie Laux.
In a study done by the Internet Keep Safe Coalition, 54% of children had private conversations with strangers online.
“If they’re trying to hide something from you, and you know your child’s typical behavior then you might start to question something,” said Starry Counselor Laura Ritchie.
Children should not be talking to someone that they don't know online.
“Sit them down with them and have those conversations with them to investigate,” said Laux.
Many children experience cyber bullying as well.
“Especially if your children are under the age of high school, they’re really not prepared to make good decisions on choices like that,” said Ritchie.
One tip is to block keywords, so if there is a topic you don’t want your child searching or being involved with.
