Investigation underway of drowning death of Iowa Park child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Sheriffs Office is investigating the drowning death of an Iowa Park child that occurred last night.
On Monday, June 22 police responded to a call on the 2300 block of Bridwell Road. When they arrived, a juvenile female was found unresponsive and deputies began performing CPR. The child was transported to United Regional Health by ambulance and later pronounced dead.
Officials believe the child apparently climbed a ladder going to the above ground pool and fell in. The investigation is being handled by the Wichita Country Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division and is on-going.
