29 new COVID cases in Wichita Falls, largest single day increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Health officials say Wichita Falls has seen our largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of cases increased by 29 from Monday to Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 230, 79 of the cases have recovered according to officials.
Two local long term care centers have reported cases amongst their residents and staff.
Texhoma Christian Care Center said an employee began showing symptoms last week and has not been at work since. One patient tested positive but has been asymptomatic.
Three employees at Red River Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. Several other employees have been sent for testing and are waiting to receive test results. These employees are self-isolating and doing well according to the facility. Currently no patients are showing any signs of symptoms.
.Specific information on cases from health officials:
*UPDATE ON PREVIOUS PENDING CASES*
Case 136: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread
Case 196: 20 – 29, asymptomatic, at home recovering, community spread
Case 197: 70 – 79, at home recovering, community spread
Case 200: 60 – 69, at home recovering, community spread
Case 201: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
*NEW CASES*
Case 202: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread
Case 203: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread
Case 204: 40 – 49, at home recovering, travel-related within Texas
Case 205: 30 – 39, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 206: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 207: 0 – 5, at home recovering, asymptomatic, contact to a previous case. The patient was in a home daycare setting which is currently not operating. All parents have been notified.
Case 208: 40 – 49, at home recovering, community spread
Case 209: 30 – 39, asymptomatic, at home recovering, community spread
Case 210: 6 – 19, at home recovering, contact to a previous case. The patient was in a home daycare setting which is currently not operating. All parents have been notified.
Case 211: 40 – 49, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 212: 6 – 19, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 213: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 214: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 215: 70+, hospitalized in stable condition, case still under investigation
Case 216: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 217: 20 – 29, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 218: 30 – 39, at home recovering, close contact to a previous case
Case 219: 20 – 29, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 220: 40 – 49, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 221: 50 – 59, at home recovering, community spread
Case 222: 20 – 29, at home recovering, community spread
Case 223: 50 – 59, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 224: 30 – 39, at home recovering, community spread
Case 225: 30 – 39, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 226: 50 – 59, hospital in stable condition, case still under investigation
Case 227: 50 – 59, at home recovering, contact to a previous case
Case 228: 6 - 19, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 229: 20 – 29, at home recovering, case still under investigation
Case 230: 60 - 69, at home recovering, case still under investigation
